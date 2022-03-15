If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 3, then the last few years have been pretty good to you. There have been a whole plethora of Air Jordan 3 models to make their way to the market, and in 2022, even more are set to be released. In just 10 days from now, sneakerheads will be able to purchase the Air Jordan 3 "Muslin," and as you can see from the official images, this is a pretty unique colorway.

The upper is covered in light beige, all while some tan is found on the back heel and even the midsole. Grey overlays are also thrown around the upper, and there is even some red on the tongue, back heel, and insole for good measure. Overall, it is an extremely different colorway as far as Jordan 3s go, and we're sure fans will be eager to get their hands on these.

When it comes to the release date for these, they will be available as of Friday, March 25th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these brand new kicks, in the comments below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

