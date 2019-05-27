One of the most iconic Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 3 which is the first Jordan Brand shoe designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. The basic silhouette, mixed with the Air Max unit and elephant print scheme is a true classic and will forever be highly sought after by sneakerheads. A few years ago, Jordan Brand vaulted the Jordan 3 but eventually brought it back with the "True Blue" colorway. Last year saw a return to form with the "Black Cement" colorway as well as a couple of new Tinker models.

Now, thanks to the Instagram account @zsneakerheadz, we have a photoshop representation of a new colorway that could be a part of Jordan Brand's NBA All-Star weekend lineup in February of 2020. The colorway is listed as Varsity Red/Cement Grey/Black-Varsity Red and looks a bit like DJ Khaled's "We The Best" model.

As you can tell from the post above, the shoe is covered with red leather on the upper, that includes some subtle stars near the laces. Elephant print hits make it to the toe box and back heel, all while the midsole is a mix of black and white. Nike Air branding can also be found on the back heel.

For now, this shoe is just a rumor so stay tuned for any official information.