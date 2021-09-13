This past week, Jordan Brand unveiled its brand new collection for the Holiday season of 2021. This collection features a ton of great models including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 13, and of course, the 14. There are also a couple of Air Jordan 3 colorways to be found here, and one of them is perhaps the most unique AJ3 yet.

The offering in question is simply being dubbed "Camo" and as you can see in the image below, the shoe has different color blocking all the way throughout. The base color here is a brownish-purple "taupe" of sorts, all while camo materials are placed near the back heel and even the tongue. From there, we have some nice shades of green that are placed in the form of suede hits. Overall, these elements come together to create an Air Jordan 3 that fans will find to be both interesting and polarizing.

When it comes to the release date for this shoe, you can expect it to drop sometime closer to the Holiday season, although an exact date has yet to be revealed. Let us know what you think of these in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike