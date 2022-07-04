Jordan Brand loves honoring the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and the Chicago Bulls. These are the two teams that etched Michael Jordan's name into the history books, and as a result, we have our fair share of "UNC" and "Chicago" color schemes. In recent years, Jumpman has combined these looks to form the "UNC to Chicago" colorway. This is a colorway that has found its way onto the Air Jordan 1, and now, it seems like the Air Jordan 2 is getting in on the fun.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we can now see that the Air Jordan 2 Low is about to get a "UNC to Chicago" color scheme, next year. This shoe has a mostly white upper to it, all while the back heel contains powder blue, and the front contains red. It is a succinct and clean colorway that offers the best of both worlds for Jordan fanatics.

In the post below, it was revealed that the rumored release date for this shoe has been set to March 8th of 2023. This date has not yet been confirmed by Nike or Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments down below.



