Jordan Brand has released countless "UNC" and "Chicago" Air Jordan colorways over the years, spanning across all 34 of MJ's signature sneakers, with several different variations mixed in between. Now, the brand has plans to combine the two classic color schemes for another "UNC To Chicago" Air Jordan 1.

The colorful kicks are officially slated to launch this Thursday, February 13th, just before the NBA All Star Weekend gets into full swing.

The Air Jordan 1 "UNC To Chicago" comes equipped with a black tumbled leather upper accompanied by red detailing on the toe box, tongue and sole while the Tar Heels-inspiration comes through around the heel, ankle collar and Nike swoosh.

Although this forthcoming "UNC To Chicago" AJ1 is billed as a women's release, there will be extended sizes available up to a women's 16.5 (aka a men's size 15). Furthermore, the kicks will also be available in preschool, toddler, and crib sizes. Adult sizes will retail for $170.

Continue scrolling for the official images and click here to see the other Air Jordans that'll be releasing as part of the 2020 All Star collection.

