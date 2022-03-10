Jordan Brand has a lot in store for 2022 and while a few models have already dropped, there is still a lot more heat to go. Over the past couple of weeks, the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been providing us with a ton of new information on models for later in the year and based on what we have seen so far, the Holiday season is going to be particularly amazing.

One shoe that is set to drop during that time is the Air Jordan 13 "UNC" which can be found down below. In the photoshop rendering, you can see how the upper is mostly black, all while the infamous UNC powder blue is placed on the mudguard and the back heel. It is the perfect colorway for this silhouette, and we can imagine it will be very popular throughout the following Winter cycle.

For now, it is being reported that this model will be dropping on December 29th of this year for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world. There will certainly be a ton of information coming down the pipeline.



