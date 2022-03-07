One of the more underrated Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 13. This is a sneaker that came out in the late 90s, and since that time, it has received quite a few new colorways, as well as some interesting retros. Now that we are securely in 2022, there are plenty of teasers for what's to come throughout the year, and thankfully, @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com have been getting some scoops.

The latest one is in relation to the Air Jordan 13 "UNC," which can be found below. As you can see, the shoe has a mostly black upper to it, all while the nubuck mudguard and back heel are university blue. It is a very nice look that completely encapsulates the UNC aesthetic that has been a staple of the Jumpman line for decades.

The release date for this sneaker has not been revealed, however, early reports indicate that this shoe will be coming out sometime this year near the Holiday season. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz and Sneakerfiles.com



