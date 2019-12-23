In 1998, Denzel Washington starred in the movie He Got Game which came out the same year as the Air Jordan 13. The shoe became a huge part of the movie's lore as Washington gets to sport his very own pair. There was a very specific colorway dedicated to this movie which also boasted the name, "He Got Game." Over the years, there have been a few retros of the "He Got Game" which isn't surprising considering it's one of the most classic colorways in the silhouette's extensive library.

Now, Jumpman is updating the iconic colorway with a new "reverse" offering. The "Reverse He Got Game" has been teased for a while now and even has a release date of January 11th, 2020. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, we now have our best look at the shoe, thus far. As you can see, the upper mostly consists of black leather while the midsole is a mix of white and black. The Jumpman logo on the tongue is red which helps add a much-needed pop of color.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. If you're a fan of the original colorway, these may very well be a must-cop.