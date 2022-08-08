There have been a plethora of sneakers to come out of Jordan Brand over the last 35 years. One of the more underrated silhouettes happens to be the Air Jordan 13, which is one of the shoes worn during Jordan's final year with the Chicago Bulls. It is a silhouette that has inspired dozens of colorways, and in the last few years alone, the shoe has gotten some of its best offerings.

Among those offerings is the "French Blue" model, which can be found below. As you can see, this sneaker features a clean white leather upper with some grey on the toe cap. From there, the mudguard and the back heel have a nice blue glow that really adds a pop of color to this shoe. These elements come together to form a nice new colorway that will certainly be a fan favorite this Fall.

This new Air Jordan 13 is set to drop on Friday, August 19th for a price of $200 USD on the SNKRS App and other Nike retailers. Let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

