An underrated silhouette in Jumpman history is the Air Jordan 13. This sneaker popped up during Michael's final year with the Chicago Bulls, and it ended up making its way into films and pop culture. Throughout the years, Jordan Brand has made sure to give this sneaker a ton of new colorways, and this has been especially true over the last few years, specifically.

The next Jordan 13 to make its way to the market will be this "French Blue" offering which can be found, down below. As you can see from the official images, this shoe has a mostly white base to it. From there, the toe box is grey and the mudguard is a gorgeous shade of blue. These are elements that come together to create something truly fantastic, and we're sure the sneakerheads out there will appreciate these a lot.

It is being reported that this sneaker will be released on August 27th of this year for a price of $200 USD. This remains subject to change, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

