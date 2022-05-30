One of the more underrated Jumpman models of the 90s is the Air Jordan 13. It is a sneaker that got a lot of play back in 1998 which means it aligns with Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan wore plenty of dope colorways of this shoe, including the "Playoffs" model which has that iconic black and red Bulls aesthetic to it.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now know that the "Playoffs" Air Jordan 13 is going to return in 2023. Per the post below, this shoe will have the exact same aesthetics it had back in 1998. It will also contain the same packaging as the original, which is good news for all of the collectors out there. Not to mention, these will be dropping in full family sizing which means you will be able to get some kicks for the whole entire family.

Based on the post below, it would appear as though this shoe is slated to drop on February 18th of 2023 for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



