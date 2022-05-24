The Air Jordan 13 has been receiving a ton of new colorways over the last few years and fans cannot seem to get enough. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how this is a classic late 90s shoe with a lot of wearability. Sure, it might be overshadowed by other silhouettes, but it is still a solid choice for any sneakerhead to put on their feet.

In a photoshop rendering from Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, you can see that the Jordan 13 is about to get a "French Blue" model. This shoe has a very clean look to it as it is covered in a white upper, followed by a grey toe box. From there, the french blue is found on the mudguard and back heel. These elements form a phenomenal shoe that fans are most definitely going to love.

According to the Instagram post down below, it would appear as though this sneaker will be coming out on August 20th of this year for a price of $200 USD. This date has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



