Over the last few weeks, there have been numerous delays in release dates for various sneakers. Many of these delays are coming out of Jordan Brand and it appears as though this is in response to Coronavirus fears. These changes have made some sneaker lovers uneasy as they are now left in limbo with some of the drops they were hoping to cop. Admittedly, there are worse things to be going through right now but that doesn't take away from the fact that measures are still taking place, in this industry.

One of the shoes that has been delayed is the Air Jordan 13 "Flint." The release was supposed to happen in mid-April but now, it has been pushed back to May 2nd. This is easily going to be one of the biggest retros of the year and fans are hoping to get their hands on it. In the video below, provided by @zsneakerheadz, we can see some of the finer details of the sneaker. If you're an OG Jordan-head, you'll be happy to know that 3M material is making a return.

These are a great addition to any person's collection so be sure to check them out when they drop later this year. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on sneaker release dates as we will make sure to bring you the latest information. Delays continue to be reported and its imperative that you guys know what's happening.