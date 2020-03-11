One of the most underrated Air Jordan silhouettes of all-time is quite possibly the 13. This model debuted back in 1998 and continues to be a staple of pop culture. If you remember this model, then you know how popular the "Flint" colorway was. For those who don't know, this colorway features a white base while blue and grey materials are found throughout. The blue side panels even had 3M details which made it that much more unique.

Back in 2019, it was revealed that the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" would be making its return in OG form. Sneakerheads were very excited about this and with good reason. Originally, the release date was being reported for April 18th but according to Sole Collector, the date has changed to May 2nd.

Image via Nike

While this delay may be an inconvenience for some, it won't come as too much of a hardship. Multiple releases have been delayed this year although they eventually all come out. For instance, the Air Jordan 6 "DMP" has experienced various delays this year but will officially drop on April 11th.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping for your collection.