These past few years have been huge for the Air Jordan 12, as it has received numerous dope colorways. This shoe is mostly known for the ultra-popular "Flu Game" model although there is absolutely no denying just how great this model is for some of the lesser-known offerings. Recently, Jordan Brand released some images for its Fall 2020 collection, and the Air Jordan 12 "University Gold" was a part of that. Now, we have full-blown official images of the shoe and even a release date.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe has the same color blocking as the "Flu Game" except red is replaced with a gorgeous shade of yellow. This is a colorway that many Jordan 12 fans have been fantasizing about for a while now so it's nice to finally see it in the flesh. If you need something that is flashy and perfect for the summer, these could very well be the shoe for you.

In terms of a release date, you can expect these to drop on Saturday, July 18th for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on buying.

Image via Nike

