For the last few months, the Air Jordan 12 "Stone Blue" has been exciting numerous sneakerheads on social media. Every time there are new teaser images of the shoe, fans go absolutely crazy, and it is easy to see why. The shoe has a gorgeous shade of indigo on the upper, which is then paired with some white on the midsole and midfoot. These elements come together to create one of the best Jordan 12 colorways we have seen in a long time.

If you were hoping to get your hands on these, well, today is your lucky day as they are officially releasing at a multitude of retailers, including JD Sports, Finish Line, Eastbay, YCMC, and even the Nike SNKRS App. If you check out the @j23app tweet below, you will find a link that will bring you to all of these different retailers. The official drop is at 10 AM EST.

The Jordan 12 has been receiving quite a bit of love as of late and this "Stone Blue" model is yet another example of that. It's the perfect shoe to ride out the last days of summer with, and will even work well with your Fall attire.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not you were able to snag a pair.