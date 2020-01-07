One of the more underappreciated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 12. The shoe received a ton of love in 2019 as there was a three-month stretch in which we got a ton of new colorways. These new models were well-received by sneakerheads and Jordan Brand has taken notice of the warm reception. Now that we are in 2020, new models continue to be shown off and the Jordan 12 is no different. Thanks to the Instagram account @zsneakerheadz, we now have our first look at a colorway called "Stone Blue."

As you can see from the post below, this is simply a photoshop rendering although these images are typically quite close to the final product. Over the past year, Jumpman has become obsessed with obsidian and Carolina blue sneakers. This "Stone Blue" model is no different. The leather upper is made of dark navy blue while the side panels and the midsole are UNC blue. These colors come together to create a clean and vibrant new colorway that will certainly drum up some excitement.

These kicks are being slated for August 8th of 2020 and will go for a retail price of $190 USD. Stay tuned for updates on these as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.