Jordan Brand is celebrating Halloween today by releasing the much-anticipated Air Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi," with sizes available for the whole family.

The brand new colorway will be available at all major retailers, including Nike.com and the Foot Locker family of brands, starting at 10am ET. Men's sizes will retail for $190 as always, with grade school sizes retailing for $140, little kid's for $80 and toddler's for $60.

Check out the early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

The "Reverse Taxi" 12s feature a buttery soft suede construction, which strays from the tumbled leather build of both the "Taxi" and "Playoff" 12s. Similar to the original Taxi colorway, the "Reverse Taxi" joint is highlighted by metallic gold detailing on the eyelets, accented by red and gold detailing on the tongue and heel.

Continue scrolling for the official images, and click here to preview the all-new "Dark Grey" Air Jordan 12 that is rumored to drop in late December.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike