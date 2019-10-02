Jordan Brand is coming on strong with the Air Jordan 12 releases in the final quarter of 2019, which will include several all-new colorways.

The coming weeks and months will feature the highly anticipated "Reverse Taxi" colorway, another Michigan Wolverines inspired joint, and a girls-exclusive "Hot Punch" rendition. On top of all that, this super clean white & grey Air Jordan 12 is reportedly slated to launch this holiday season.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the white & grey 12s will be making their debut on December 21 for the retail price of $190. Jordan Brand has not yet announced any official release details or images, but the latest batch of leaked photos shows that the kicks will come equipped with a white tumbled leather upper, along with dark grey overlays, subtle hits of red and metallic silver detailing.

Check out some additional photos of the upcoming 12s in the IG posts embedded below, and stay tuned for the formal announcement from Jordan Brand.