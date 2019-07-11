While it may not be the most iconic Jordan Brand silhouette of all-time, there is something to be said about the simplicity of the Air Jordan 12 and the various colorways that have come out over the past few years. For some reason, the Jordan 12 has received a ton of girls colorways over the years and Jumpman is looking to continue that trend with the "Racer Pink" colorway. At first glance, it is fairly obvious that this is a shoe for girls and will certainly be a big hit when kids start heading back to school.

The shoe has a pretty simple look to it as it has a grey leather upper with pink on both sides near the midsole. As for the actual midsole, that is dressed in white with pink making up a good chunk of the outsole. Jordan branding is found on the back heel as well as the number three which is written in pink.

You can pick these up for the little one in your life as of July 31st for $140 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Sneaker News

