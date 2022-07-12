Jumpman has been delivering a plethora of new Air Jordan 12 colorways as of late. This is a sneaker that fans seem to love right now, and for good reason. It is one of the more underrated 90s silhouettes, and it has plenty of iconic colorways, including the "Flu Game" offering which came out all the way back in 1997. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to release more AJ 12s, and it looks as though September will prove to be a big month for the silhouette.

This is because the Air Jordan 12 will be getting the "Hyper Royal" model which can be found below. As you can see, this sneaker has a black leather base to it. From there, the leather strip that goes from the toe box to the side is covered in a gorgeous shade of blue. Overall, it is a great colorway that will be a great addition to any collection.

For now, no release date has been revealed for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this Air Jordan 12 colorway, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike