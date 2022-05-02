Over the last few years, Jumpman has really upped its game when it comes to the Air Jordan 12. The brand has released a whole plethora of colorways, and they have all been pretty cool and unique in their own right. In 2022, Jumpman is looking to deliver even more great sneakers to the market, and one of those models has been dubbed as "Hyper Royal." In fact, it will even be a women's exclusive colorway.

Thanks to an Instagram post below from @zsneakerheadz, we have a photoshop rendering of what this sneaker is going to look like. The top portion of the shoe is made with black leather, all while the bottom half is blue. There is even going to be some silver mixed in, which certainly adds a nice touch to the overall look of this new sneaker.

As per the post below, the shoe is set to release on September 1st of this year for a price of $200 USD. Jordan Brand has yet to confirm this release date, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.



