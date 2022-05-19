One of the best Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 12. In some ways, it is pretty underrated, however, the real sneakerheads know that it is pretty amazing in terms of just how sleek it is. The shoe has had a huge surge of colorways over the last little while, and fans have been very appreciative of what Jordan Brand is bringing out.

Now, Jumpman is coming through with an Air Jordan 12 model for kids only. As you can see in the official images below, this new model comes with a white leather upper and a light blue strip on the sides. The inside of the shoe is where we really get things going as it is covered in various cartoon emojis. This look is perfect for a children's shoe and we're sure these will appeal to that younger audience. If you are an adult and hate these, just know, they are not for you.

If you are looking to get these shoes for the little one in your life, you will be able to do so as of June 1st for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike