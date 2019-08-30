Jordan Brand has a number of all-new Air Jordans releasing in September, including the "Knicks" Air Jordan 3, "Mushroom" Air Jordan 4 and this "Game Royal" Air Jordan 12s.

The kicks, featuring a slick, black tumbled leather upper, are highlighted by the namesake hue which appears on the overlay as well as the detailing on the tongue and heel. Basically, think of the iconic "Flu Game" 12s with Game Royal in place of all the red.

It was originally believed that the new 12s would release on September 28 but word on the street is that they'll be available a week early on September 21. Retail price still the usual $190.

Official images haven't been revealed but you can get a good idea of what to expect from the leaks that have already surfaced. Check out the photos and videos of the upcoming colorway in the IG posts embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.