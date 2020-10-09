One of the most beloved Air Jordan models of all-time is the Air Jordan 11 "Concord." Known for its gorgeous patent leather highlights, the Concord model is one that will forever stand the test of time amongst sneakerheads. The model that proceeded with the Jordan 11, the Air Jordan 12, never got to be as popular although that's not to say it wasn't a formidable model. The Jordan 12 has continuously brought out some interesting new offerings, and now, it is getting its very own "Concord" model.

This "Concord" offering, however, features a black suede and leather upper that is contrasted with some purple highlights on the heel tab, lace locks, Jumpman logo, and even close to the midsole. It is one of those stealthy yet sharp colorways that fans have come to expect from the Air Jordan 12, over the years. For those looking for something clean and sharp to add to their collections, these are looking to be a great choice.

As for the release date, you can expect these to drop on Friday, October 23rd for $190 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

