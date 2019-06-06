Jordan Brand has made an annual tradition out of releasing Air Jordan 11s during the Holiday season, including both classic and brand new colorways. The trend will continue later this year, as the iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 11 makes its return to retailers on December 14.

We've still got six months until the drop, but early images of the 2019 rendition have already surfaced, revealing that the shoes will come equipped with a higher-cut patent leather, similar to recent Air Jordan 11 Holiday releases like the "Space Jam" and "Concord" colorways. Additionally, it appears as though the "23" will be on the heel.

This December will mark the first time the Bred 11s have released since they were retro'd in 2012. A low-top version also dropped in 2015. The beloved sneakers were originally introduced in 1995, and the 2019 version is expected to mirror that OG design, complete with the higher cut patent leather.

Additionally, Jordan Brand also has plans to release an all-new "Vast Grey" colorway as part of their annual Holiday lineup. Click here for more details on that colorway and stay tuned for additional shots of the Bred 11s.