One of the best Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is the shoe that MJ wore during his first comeback, and it also gained quite a bit of fame due to its inclusion in the movie Space Jam. Over the years, the shoe has received a plethora of new colorways, and every single year around the Holiday season, we are blessed with at least one new model or retro. The "Cool Grey" 11 is coming back this year, but as it turns out, another model for women is also on the way.

The model in question is the Air Jordan 11 "Animal Instinct," which can be found down below. The shoe has a black base, while there is some textured animal print all the way around the base. These colors are beige and black, while the patterns represent various animals such as cheetahs, leopards, and zebras. It's an exotic look and it is one that fans will most certainly appreciate.

As for the release date, these are going to drop on November 26th for a price of $225 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike