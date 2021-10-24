One of Michael Jordan's most beloved sneakers is the Air Jordan 11. This is a shoe that dropped all the way back in 1996 and since that time, it has received a ton of great variations and colorways. One such model is the Air Jordan 11 Low, which is the perfect sneaker for the spring and summer months. Sneakerheads have always been keen on copping new offerings, and as a result, Jordan Brand continues to pump out new colorways. In fact, there have even been some teasers for 2022, making their way to the internet.

For example, @zsneakerheadz on Instagram just posted a photoshop rendering of a brand new colorway called "Pure Violet." As you can see in the post below, the shoe has a mostly white base, although the patent leather overlay on top is a very light shade of purple. In fact, it almost looks silver but the hint of purple is definitely there. The shoe is expected to be a women's exclusive, which is certainly not good news for all of the people out there with big feet.

These are expected to release in April of next year for $190 USD, although this has yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.