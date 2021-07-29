One of Michael Jordan's greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 11. This was his first new silhouette after coming back from pursuing baseball, and it remains one of the most talked-about models ever made. There is a very good reason for this as the patent leather upper and icy outsole combine for a classy aesthetic that makes each colorway look great with almost any outfit possible. Over the years, we have received a plethora of great Jordan 11s and in 2021, we will be getting the perfect retro to help kick off the decade.

The colorway in question is the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" which is a fan-favorite, and one that sneakerheads have been clamoring to have back. Thanks to some detailed new photos from @fxxkvlogvi on Instagram, we now have a better sense of what this retro will look like. From the grey patent leather to the suede materials on top, these are promising to be some of the best shoes of the entire year.

You can never go wrong with the Air Jordan 11, and if you hope to get your hands on this colorway, you will have to wait until December when these are set to drop on the 11th. The release date has yet to be confirmed by Jumpman, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.