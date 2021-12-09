Throughout the last few years, Nike and Jordan Brand have been looking to perfect Adapt technology. This type of sneaker allows for your laces to be done up using an app. The auto-lacing features are quite impressive and these days, it can all be done from an app on your phone. This is particular good for basketball players as the technology is meant to adjust the fit of your shoe depending on what you're doing in a game.

Over the years, numerous shoes have gotten an Adapt remix, and it just so happens that the Air Jordan 11 has as well. A few months ago, we got a white, black, and red initial colorway, but now, we are getting a second offering that is bringing out the "University Blue" vibes. As you can see down below, the shoe has a mostly grey upper, all while blue is placed on the grid near the tongue, as well as the icy outsole. The Jordan 11 aesthetics are present all over the shoe, and these will certainly excited fans who like a lot of tech in their sneakers.

As for a release date, nothing has been announced yet so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

