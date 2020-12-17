If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11, then you've certainly been treated well over the last few years. For instance, 2018 saw the return of the "Concord" while 2019 gave us yet another "Bred" retro. This year, the Air Jordan 11 received a "Jubilee" colorway and it's clear that Jumpman isn't done just yet. In fact, the brand is giving the Jordan 11 some of Nike's Adapt auto-lacing technology. Appropriately, this sneaker has been officially dubbed the Air Jordan 11 Adapt.

The initial colorway is a simple white and black with an icy blue outsole that will surely appeal to those who don't want anything too flashy. In fact, the official images of the shoe were released today, and they can be found below. Overall, the sneaker looks pretty great and if you want to see the Air Jordan 11 in a brand new light, then this could very well be the sneaker for you. Of course, it will work with the Nike Adapt app, which means you can lace your shoes with your phone.

For now, these are expected to drop on December 30th for $500 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike