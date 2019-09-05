The Air Jordan 10 "Desert Camo," the follow up to last weekend's "Woodland Camo" colorway, is now available at select retailers for $190. According to J23 App, this particular colorway isn't available at as many retailers as the Woodland Camo joint, so if you're hoping to snag a pair you'll want to act fast.

Check out some purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

There aren't any glaring differences between the two camo-printed 10s, but the new "Desert Camo" iteration certainly utilizes a lighter shade of brown on the upper, along with tan stripes on the outsole.

Just like the Woodland Camo iteration, the Desert Camo 10s come equipped with a ripstop upper offset by black leather detailing around the tongue and ankle collar, as well as a black midsole, black Jumpman heel logo and rubber outsole.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the official images.

Air Jordan 10 Desert Camo/J23 App

