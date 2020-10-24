At the start of last season, Zion Williamson got his very own Air Jordan 34 in the form of the "Bayou Boys" color scheme. This offering was meant to pay homage to Louisiana and the swampy nature of some of its scenery. It was a colorway that various fans were excited for and it served its purpose well as it helped to drum up hype for the Air Jordan 34 which was a brand new sneaker, at the time.

Now, the "Bayou Boys" aesthetic is back but in a different way. In the images below, we can see a purple and black Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT which is slated to drop soon. The shoe has a black tongue and toe box all while purple overlays are placed securely on top. From there, we have an alligator skin aesthetic placed on the tongue and side panels which helps provide the Bayou motif.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, a release date has yet to be revealed so keep it locked to HNHH as we promise to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this model and whether or not it's a must-cop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike