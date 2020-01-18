Sneaker customizer Dominic Ciambrone, more commonly known as The Shoe Surgeon, has teamed up with Twix to release a special edition Air Jordan 1 in celebration of the all-new "Cookies & Creme" flavor. Fans will have a chance to get their hands on a free pair of the exclusive "Twix" AJ1 custom in February during surprise in-store events and online drops.

The Shoe Surgeon's Twix Air Jordan 1 draws inspiration from the new bright blue wrapper, as well as the contents inside, which are highlighted underneath the sneaker's tear-away upper.

Details include:

An outer layer of corduroy fabric mimics the bright blue wrapper and can be cut or torn away to reveal the design beneath.

Underneath is a combination of smooth white patent leather, representative of the creme center, and black and white stingray leather, channeling crunchy cookie bits.

TWIX gold is featured in design accents throughout the shoe and transparent, ice blue soles feature Left TWIX and Right TWIX on the corresponding shoe.

Check out a more detailed break down of the Air Jordan 1 "Twix" in the video embedded below and keep your eyes peeled for the surprise drop in February.