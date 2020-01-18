The Shoe Surgeon teams with Twix for an exclusive "Cookies & Creme" AJ1.
Sneaker customizer Dominic Ciambrone, more commonly known as The Shoe Surgeon, has teamed up with Twix to release a special edition Air Jordan 1 in celebration of the all-new "Cookies & Creme" flavor. Fans will have a chance to get their hands on a free pair of the exclusive "Twix" AJ1 custom in February during surprise in-store events and online drops.
The Shoe Surgeon's Twix Air Jordan 1 draws inspiration from the new bright blue wrapper, as well as the contents inside, which are highlighted underneath the sneaker's tear-away upper.
Details include:
- An outer layer of corduroy fabric mimics the bright blue wrapper and can be cut or torn away to reveal the design beneath.
- Underneath is a combination of smooth white patent leather, representative of the creme center, and black and white stingray leather, channeling crunchy cookie bits.
- TWIX gold is featured in design accents throughout the shoe and transparent, ice blue soles feature Left TWIX and Right TWIX on the corresponding shoe.
Check out a more detailed break down of the Air Jordan 1 "Twix" in the video embedded below and keep your eyes peeled for the surprise drop in February.