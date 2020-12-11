Over the last 35 years, the Air Jordan 1 has been one of if not the biggest sneaker in the entire world. It's the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever got to wear with his own name on it and for many sneakerheads, it is the greatest shoe ever made. Over the years, the sneaker has received dozens of unique colorways and has even been subjected to some new technology. Now, the Jordan 1 is getting its most ambitious update yet with a model officially dubbed "Switch." This, of course, is the highly-teased model that features a zipper that transforms the shoe from a high-top to a low-top.

In the images below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can see how the initial colorway features grey overlays on top of a white base, all while the zipper and the laces are yellow. It makes for a truly unique look and we're sure sneakerheads will have a lot of fun with this brand new tech that is sure to please those who like to customize their kicks.

For now, a concrete release date has yet to be determined although you can expect them to drop soon. Let us know what you think about this unique AJ1, in the comments below.