Over the past few years, Jumpman has been doing a ton of experimenting with the Air Jordan 1. Some of these experiments have landed while others have left a lot to be desired. Regardless, Jordan Brand is always doing their best to bring fans new offerings, and in 2021, it's clear that they will have some interesting new models for sneakerheads to indulge in. According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, it would appear as though the next big Jordan 1 development is a model containing a retractable zipper.

Earlier this year, we reported on the new zipper-equipped model although at the time, there was only one colorway and there was no word yet on when they would be dropping. Now, it seems like two new offerings will be released during the early stages of 2021, and you can see exactly what they look like in the IG post below. The two colorways are listed as "Purple Pulse/Glacier Blue/Sail/Black" and "White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Tour Yellow." What makes these so interesting is how the zipper turns the shoe from a High OG into a Low. This is a huge technological advancement that will allow consumers to customize the shoe according to their outfit or mood.

An exact release date has not yet been announced so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these.