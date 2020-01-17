Jordan Brand is releasing another "Satin" Air Jordan 1 High OG this week but you don't necessarily have to wait until January 18 to get your hands on them. The "Black Satin" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG has already surfaced on StockX and, unlike the previous Satin AJ1s, you can score a pair early at their $170 retail price. In fact, you can even find select sizes for under retail.

Considering how popular the previous colorways were, this might come as a bit of a surprise. For example, both the Air Jordan 1 Satin "Royal" and Air Jordan 1 "Banned" carry an average resale price well over $1,000, with some sizes selling for upwards of $3K.

Resellers have also cashed in on the "Shattered Backboard" and "Black Toe" women's exclusives, both of which go for four or five times the retail price. The "Shadow" Aleali May x Air Jordan 1 Satin collab is another one that checks in at $750 on StockX.

The upcoming "Black Satin" Air Jordan 1 doesn't pull on inspiration from a classic OG colorway like the aforementioned styles, which is the main reason why they're going for under retail right now. That said, if the previous Satin AJ1 release are any indication, it might be wise to scoop a pair or two before the price skyrockets.

Click here to cop your pair today ahead of this weekend's release.

StockX