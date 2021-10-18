Michael Jordan's very first signature sneaker was marketed as a shoe that he wasn't allowed to wear on the court. The "Bred" Air Jordan 1 was nicknamed "Banned" as there was this widespread belief that the league was fining MJ for wearing them. Eventually, this was debunked, however, the "Banned" legacy lives on. Now, Jumpman is honoring this shoe with a whole new colorway called "Rebellionaire" and as you can see below, it is quite unique.

In the post from @zsneakerheadz, you can see the most detailed in-hand pictures of the shoe that we have seen thus far. This model is mostly just a mixture of grey and black, with “They Can’t Stop You From Wearing Them“ written all throughout the upper. For those who may not know, this is a reference to the commercials for the "Bred" Jordan 1. From there, we have a red "X" on the back, which adds a nice pop of color in an unexpected place. Overall, there is a lot happening here but some might enjoy that look.

For now, it is rumored that these will drop on March 12 of next year for $170 USD although that has yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.