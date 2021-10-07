When the Air Jordan 1 first came out in 1985, Nike came out with an ad campaign claiming that the NBA was banning Michael Jordan from wearing the shoe in the infamous "Bred" colorway. This ultimately led to what is now known as the "Banned" sneaker. In the end, it was actually the Nike Air Ship that was banned, however, Nike couldn't pass up the glorious marketing opportunity that was at their fingertips. Since that time, the "Banned" Jordan 1 has returned to the market on numerous occasions, and now, it will reappear but with some very obvious twists.

In some new photos shared by @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, you can see that this new shoe is called "Rebellionaire" and will feature a black and silver colorway. Much like the "Banned" model from a few years ago, there are some red Xs on the back, which lends to the motifs of the shoe. There is also writing on the side that says “They Can’t Stop You From Wearing Them” which is a reference to the original ad campaign.

For now, you can expect these to come out in March of 2022, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the details. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.