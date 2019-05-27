mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Air Jordan 1 Mid "Quai 54" Model Revealed: First Look

  May 27, 2019 10:35
Another Quai 54 colorway is coming soon.

Quai 54 is the only street basketball tournament in the world that is sponsored by Jordan Brand and has been a staple of the culture for years now. Of course, since it's affiliated with Jordan Brand, there are always some pretty dope shoes to come out of the event. So far, Jumpman has unveiled the Air Jordan 8 Quai 54 model which comes complete with geometric shapes on top of a black upper. As the event approaches, Jordan Brand is showing off even more models and this past weekend, it was revealed that there will be an Air Jordan 1 Mid as part of the collection.

The shoe has a white toe box and white side panels as the as overlays are black. On the back heel, geometric shapes can be seen blended into the black leather. On the left shoe, the cuff is split into two as the outside is yellow and the inside is green. The right sneaker boasts the same aesthetic, except the inside is blue and the outside is red. Perhaps the most interesting detail though is the jewel Nike swoosh on the side.

As of right now, there are no official details surrounding this release so stay tuned for more information.

