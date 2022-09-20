Now that school has started for the young ones out there, Jordan Brand has been showing off an increase in new Jumpman models that are perfect for the kids out there. The youth sizes remain important and Jumpman has always been creative with the offerings they make for the kids. The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a silhouette that is perfect for the youth, and as you can see, they are giving kids a dope and shiny new color scheme.

In the official images below, you can see how this shoe has a black base to it. In order to make the shoe less basic, Jordan Brand has implemented metallic gold overlays. On top of this, sparkles can be seen on the patent leather black cuff. This gives the shoe that youthful exuberance that will appeal to Elementary School kids.

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on this Air Jordan 1 Mid for kids, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

