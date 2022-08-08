We are currently in the month of August which means it is almost back to school time. This can be a time filled with anxiety for both young students and parents. A big part of getting your kid ready for the school year is getting them a wardrobe. Of course, sneakers always help your young one make a good impression, and thankfully, Jordan Brand is here to give parents some options.

In the official images down below, one can find the Air Jordan 4 "Messy Room." This colorful Air Jordan 4 is a kids exclusive, and as you can see, it really does live up to its name. The shoe has a blue upper to it that eventually transitions to white on the back heel and the midsole. Red and yellow are also placed throughout the sneaker to hammer home the child-like aesthetic.

This shoe is set to release in November, although an official release date has yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, give us your thoughts on this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

