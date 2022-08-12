It is almost back to school time which means parents are going out of their way to shop for new outfits for their children. Now is the best time to do so, and if you care about how your kids look at school, then you are probably thinking about what sneakers you should try and get them. Jordan Brand seems to be giving parents a ton of options right now, including this new Air Jordan 1 Low, which can be found below.

As you can see, this Jumpman shoe has multiple colors including blue, red, yellow, and green. These primary colors work beautifully on the silhouette, especially when you add in the numerous textures. From leather to suede, to ribbed overlays, this shoe has it all, and there is no doubt these elements will prove to be attractive to children.

For now, there is no release date associated with this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, give us your thoughts on this new Air Jordan 1 Low, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

