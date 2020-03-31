There have been numerous sneaker release date delays over the last little while although it appears as though some shoes will be coming out as advertised. One of the shoes that were recently revealed was a colorful Air Jordan 1 Mid offering, exclusively for women, called "Lightbulb." This model is slated to drop on April 9th and promises to be one of the more interesting Mid colorways to come out in 2020.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a white base while green, red, blue, yellow, and purple overlays make their way throughout the upper. There is even a patent leather black Nike swoosh for good measure. There are numerous different materials here which makes the shoe that much more dynamic. Overall, if you're looking for something colorful for the summer, these are going to be a great option.

Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to let you know if there are any delays in terms of the release date. Also, be sure to let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

