If there is one shoe that sneakerheads absolutely obsess over, it's the Air Jordan 1. While the High OG tends to get all of the love, the Mid version is still pretty great as well. One of the positives about this particular silhouette is that it tends to be more widely available and a lot less expensive. This has encouraged Jordan brand to drop multiple colorways and with Christmas around the corner, they've come through with an unintentionally festive colorway.

This shoe has green on the toe box, cuff, and Nike swoosh while black overlays and white side panels give a nice bit of contrast. From there, red highlights make their way throughout the silhouette which adds to the Christmas vibe. Overall, it's a pretty clean shoe and if you like the look of the Mid, this will absolutely be a great pick up.

According to Sneaker News, these will be made available in the coming weeks for the standard Air Jordan 1 Mid price of $110 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they are a skip for now. These will certainly look great on your tree this season.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike