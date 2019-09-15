Jordan Brand's never-ending lineup of Air Jordan 1 colorways just continues to grow, and there are multiple all-new renditions on tap for the final months of 2019. Among them, another Chicago-inspired interation.

The red, black and white 1s are reportedly inspired by the brand's “Who Said Man Was Not Meant To Fly” ad from 1985. New images of the sneakers surfaced this week, showcasing the mouth-watering details of that tumbled leather upper.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Who Said Man Was Not Meant To Fly" is split up between portions of black and white, while the Chicago vibes are completed with red detailing throughout the piping, laces and outsole.

The kicks are expected to arrive on Black Friday, November 29, for the retail price of $160. Continue scrolling for some additional images while we await official word on the release date.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Who Said Man Was Not Meant to Fly"/@Sneakertigger

