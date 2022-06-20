Sure, it might not be the High OG, but you can never go wrong with a good old Air Jordan 1 Low. This is a shoe that is truly perfect for the summer months, and every single year, we are blessed with some new offerings. Jumpman understands the appeal of this sneaker better than anyone, and now, we have the "Mystic Navy" colorway to feast our eyes on.

In the images below, you can see that this sneaker has a very iconic color-blocking to it. The base of the sneaker is mostly black, while the toe box, Nike swoosh, and back heel contain that Navy aesthetic. Overall, it is a very nice colorway and while it might not have the vibrant summer flare to it, it is still perfect to wear with shorts and a t-shirt.

If you are hoping to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, June 30th for a price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

