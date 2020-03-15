With the summer months approaching, sneakerheads will be looking for some low-top shoes to add to their collection. One of the best silhouettes for this occasion is the Air Jordan 1 Low. While this model isn't as popular as the mid or the High OG, it certainly has its merits from a fashion perspective. The last year or so has seen numerous Jordan 1 Low colorways make it to the market and with the spring almost here, yet another model is seemingly on the way.

This latest colorway is being dubbed "Multi-Color Snakeskin" and it certainly lives up to the name. The toe box, side panels, and tongue are made with black leather while the overlays consist of snakeskin that has numerous colors interspersed throughout. Meanwhile, a gold outline is placed on the Nike swoosh, Jumpman logo, and even the wings logo on the back heel. If you are looking to add something flashy to your collection, these are most certainly for you.

Be on the lookout for these in the future and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments, below. Also, stay tuned for more sneaker news as we will be sure to bring that to you.

Image via Nike

