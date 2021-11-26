With Jordan Brand looking to create more sneakers for women, it was just a matter of time before they turned the Air Jordan 1 Low into a platform sneaker that could rival the Fenty Creeper. This model is called the Air Jordan 1 Low LV8D and it is certainly a showstopper as it contains all of the aesthetics you know and love from the Air Jordan 1 Low, but with a big twist.

After showing off a Bred version of the sneaker, we now have a fresh look at a new colorway that contains much more muted tones. As you can see in the photos below, the shoe has a white base to it, while the overlays are all made of grey leather. It is a pretty clean colorway, and it's certainly going to go well with any outfit you might choose.

No release information has been revealed for these as of yet, although it is expected that they will drop sometime in the new year. Let us know what you think of this brand new model, in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Foot Locker

