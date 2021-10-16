One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1. Over the last 36 years, this shoe has received a ton of innovation, and every year, Jordan Brand comes out with new variations that play on the original silhouette. Even in 2021 and beyond, Jumpman has been looking to change things up and turn some head at every single opportunity. Heading into 2022, Jumpman has some interesting Air Jordan 1s on the horizon, including this latest women's exclusive that was just shown off by @zsneakerheadz and @pvasneakers.

As you can in the post below, this shoe is called the Air Jordan 1 LV8D and it will debut in an iconic "Bred" colorway. What makes this shoe so unique and out there is the fact that it features a low-top silhouette, with a chunky midsole that essentially makes this sneaker a platform shoe. It is very much in the same vein as the Fenty Creepers we used to see from Puma, but with the Air Jordan 1 twist. Needless to say, the purists are not going to like these.

In terms of a release date, nothing concrete has been announced although it is believed that these will be on the market by February of 2022. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think in the comments below.